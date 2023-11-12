UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry on anniversary of tragedy

A year ago Monday, three Virginia Football student-athletes – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – were shot and killed in a mass shooting in which two other UVA students, Marlee Morgan and a fourth football student-athlete, Mike Hollins – were injured.

Virginia Athletics is opening Scott Stadium to the public on Monday to allow the community to visit memorial plaques commemorating Chandler, Davis and Perry.

The north gate will be open from noon-5 p.m. on Monday to visit the memorial to Chandler, Davis and Perry that was unveiled in the Legends Walk at the north end of the stadium during the Sept. 9 season opener.

The public is welcome to bring flowers and mementos to the area.

A limited number of Park Mobile spots on the top level of the south garage at Scott Stadium will be free for public use between noon and 5 p.m.