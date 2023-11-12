Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry on anniversary of tragedy
Football, Sports

UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry on anniversary of tragedy

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva nov 13 graphic
(Background photo © David Matthew Lyons – stock.adobe.com/Player images courtesy UVA Athletics website)

A year ago Monday, three Virginia Football student-athletes – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – were shot and killed in a mass shooting in which two other UVA students, Marlee Morgan and a fourth football student-athlete, Mike Hollins – were injured.

Virginia Athletics is opening Scott Stadium to the public on Monday to allow the community to visit memorial plaques commemorating Chandler, Davis and Perry.

The north gate will be open from noon-5 p.m. on Monday to visit the memorial to Chandler, Davis and Perry that was unveiled in the Legends Walk at the north end of the stadium during the Sept. 9 season opener.

The public is welcome to bring flowers and mementos to the area.

A limited number of Park Mobile spots on the top level of the south garage at Scott Stadium will be free for public use between noon and 5 p.m.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?
2 Virginia, hosed by College Football Playoff-conscious ACC, falls at #11 Louisville, 31-24
3 Two Blacksburg High School teens dead after apparent murder-suicide
4 Youngkin, incredibly, thinks he can get Democrats to work with him on abortion ban
5 Virginia Football: Why are the ‘Hoos 2-8 this season? The devil is in the details

Latest News

espn
Football, Sports

ESPN bringing ‘College GameDay’ to Harrisonburg on Saturday for JMU-App State

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of Nov. 13-17

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

liberty
Football, Sports

#25 Liberty rolls past ODU, 38-10

Chris Graham

No. 25 Liberty improved to 10-0 with a 38-10 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin announces administration, board, agency appointments

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

UVA Basketball Notebook: First thoughts on Bennett’s rotation, how the transfers are doing

Chris Graham
israel gaza
Op/Eds, Politics

Wim Laven: No words to describe the suffering

Wim Laven
perris jones
Football, Sports

Perris Jones update: UVA tailback underwent spine surgery in Louisville on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy