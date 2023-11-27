Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Health ranked No. 1 hospital in Virginia for 2024 by Newsweek
Health, Local, News

UVA Health ranked No. 1 hospital in Virginia for 2024 by Newsweek

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health care
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

Newsweek has ranked UVA Health University Medical Center as Virginia’s No. 1 hospital in its Best-in-State Hospitals 2024 list.

“A cornerstone of our 10-year strategic plan is delivering safe, high-quality and patient-centered care to patients from across Virginia and beyond,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, said. “This No. 1 ranking from Newsweek highlights how successful our team is at carrying out that mission.”

The news publication’s rankings were based on several factors, including:

  • online surveys of healthcare professionals, who were asked to rate hospitals on quality of care, staffing, patient counseling, accommodations and amenities.
  • publicly available data from patient surveys, which included ratings on cleanliness, communication by nurses and doctors, care transitions, communication about medicines, discharge information, noise levels and staff responsiveness.
  • hospital quality metrics from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which includes mortality, patient safety and readmission rates along with timely and effective care.

“Honors like this are not possible without the incredible dedication and skill of the thousands of team members who serve our patients around the clock,” said Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “Their commitment is at the heart of these awards for our medical center and our health system.”

In early October, UVA Health University Medical Center also received recognition from Newsweek for three specialties — neurosurgery, oncology and cardiology.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Gas prices decline for 10th straight week, still inching toward $3 a gallon nationwide
2 Get ready: Farmers’ Almanac predicts Virginia could see a cold, snowy winter
3 Vampire bats may soon travel to United States; bringing rabies, danger to livestock with them
4 Did the 55-17 loss really come down to the Colandrea ‘after we beat Virginia Tech’ quote?
5 CM Punk is in WWE; Tony Khan, AEW now facing an existential crisis: Analysis

Latest News

username password graphic
Local

Staunton Public Library’s Digital Learn teaches seniors computer, technology skills

Rebecca Barnabi
News, U.S. & World

ASTRO Act would award funding to spaceports, protect American space exploration

Rebecca Barnabi

The ASTRO Act would award funding to spaceports with proven track records of launches, protecting and promoting America’s space exploration.

Arts & Culture, News, Schools

Nelson County High students display AI-generated art works through December

Rebecca Barnabi

Before Microsoft Designer was released to the public, Nelson County High School art teacher Terry Ward was provided access for beta testing.

climate change pollution
Climate, Virginia

DEQ seeks input through community pollution reduction planning meetings

Crystal Graham
lgbtq
Virginia

Survey: Virginia mayors, city council members protecting LGBTQ+ people in their communities

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?

Chris Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Police, Virginia

Virginia man arrested following overnight barricade situation involving firearm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy