UVA Health ranked No. 1 hospital in Virginia for 2024 by Newsweek

Newsweek has ranked UVA Health University Medical Center as Virginia’s No. 1 hospital in its Best-in-State Hospitals 2024 list.

“A cornerstone of our 10-year strategic plan is delivering safe, high-quality and patient-centered care to patients from across Virginia and beyond,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, said. “This No. 1 ranking from Newsweek highlights how successful our team is at carrying out that mission.”

The news publication’s rankings were based on several factors, including:

online surveys of healthcare professionals, who were asked to rate hospitals on quality of care, staffing, patient counseling, accommodations and amenities.

publicly available data from patient surveys, which included ratings on cleanliness, communication by nurses and doctors, care transitions, communication about medicines, discharge information, noise levels and staff responsiveness.

hospital quality metrics from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which includes mortality, patient safety and readmission rates along with timely and effective care.

“Honors like this are not possible without the incredible dedication and skill of the thousands of team members who serve our patients around the clock,” said Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “Their commitment is at the heart of these awards for our medical center and our health system.”

In early October, UVA Health University Medical Center also received recognition from Newsweek for three specialties — neurosurgery, oncology and cardiology.