newsuva duke super regional tickets gone unless youre a uva student then youre in luck
UVA-Duke Super Regional tickets gone: Unless you’re a UVA student, then you’re in luck

Chris Graham
uva baseball ncaa tournament
Photo: UVA Athletics

If you want into this weekend’s UVA-Duke Super Regional, you’re going to need to go the secondary-ticket route.

Tickets through VirginiaSports.com are sold out, aside from a limited number of student tickets, which will hit the market on Tuesday at 9 a.m., for a few minutes at best.

There may be some left over from the Duke allotment. Just depends on how many of the Duke frontrunners even know the athletics program there has a baseball team.

I’d put a link here to tell you how to get in touch with Virginia Athletics to get on whatever list they might have for those limited-availability tickets, but, no, not going to help them make any money.

Dates, game times and TV for the best-of-three series are supposed to be announced on Tuesday morning.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

