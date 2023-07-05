Countries
UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor elected to ABCA Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
Published date:
brian o'connor college world series
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor is part of the 10-member Class of 2024 announced for the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The class, including O’Connor, will be inducted into the Hall at a ceremony on Jan. 5, 2024.

“I’m incredibly humbled by such a prestigious honor,” said O’Connor, who completed his 20th year at Virginia last month with his sixth appearance as a head coach in the College World Series. “To enjoy the sustained success that we have had at the University of Virginia, it starts with great players. I’ve been fortunate enough to have not only great players, but tremendously loyal and dedicated assistant coaches. I can’t thank our former players, our past and present coaches enough. They all have been so integral in the success of this baseball program and I share this honor with every one of them.”

Virginia finished with a 50-15 record in 2023, the program’s fifth 50-win season.

The six College World Series berths have all come since 2009.

O’Connor also reached a notable personal milestone this past season, notching his 800th career win with a 12-6 win over Rhode Island on March 4, in the process becoming the eighth coach in ACC history to reach the 800-win mark.

In 20 seasons at UVA, O’Connor has accumulated a record of 839-353-2 with a winning percentage of .704, the highest of any active D-I college baseball coach.

Induction to the ABCA Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the organization. The ABCA was founded in 1945 and the Hall of Fame began in 1966, with more than 350 inductees.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

