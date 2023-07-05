UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor elected to ABCA Hall of Fame

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor is part of the 10-member Class of 2024 announced for the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The class, including O’Connor, will be inducted into the Hall at a ceremony on Jan. 5, 2024.

“I’m incredibly humbled by such a prestigious honor,” said O’Connor, who completed his 20th year at Virginia last month with his sixth appearance as a head coach in the College World Series. “To enjoy the sustained success that we have had at the University of Virginia, it starts with great players. I’ve been fortunate enough to have not only great players, but tremendously loyal and dedicated assistant coaches. I can’t thank our former players, our past and present coaches enough. They all have been so integral in the success of this baseball program and I share this honor with every one of them.”

Virginia finished with a 50-15 record in 2023, the program’s fifth 50-win season.

The six College World Series berths have all come since 2009.

O’Connor also reached a notable personal milestone this past season, notching his 800th career win with a 12-6 win over Rhode Island on March 4, in the process becoming the eighth coach in ACC history to reach the 800-win mark.

In 20 seasons at UVA, O’Connor has accumulated a record of 839-353-2 with a winning percentage of .704, the highest of any active D-I college baseball coach.

Induction to the ABCA Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the organization. The ABCA was founded in 1945 and the Hall of Fame began in 1966, with more than 350 inductees.