Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news update three dead two still missing in nelson county after vehicle found submerged
Local

Update: Three dead, two still missing in Nelson County after vehicle found submerged

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Three people are dead after a vehicle was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police had originally reported two deaths at the scene, near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in the Schuyler area.

State Police had responded to the scene after a call to 911 at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday. It appears that the driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low-river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current.

The crossing is on private property.

Two individuals, an 11-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were located deceased on the riverbank.

Once the vehicle was retrieved from the river, a 30-year-old male was found inside.

The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team, VSP Aviation Division, Virginia Department of Emergency Management search teams, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for two more individuals believed to have been passengers in the vehicle.

None of the individuals were related. The three that have been recovered have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

The incident remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

john avoli 2022

Avoli launches campaign for 36th House District Republican nomination
Crystal Graham
Hany Saleh

Loudoun County: Authorities lead search for missing 46-year-old Sterling man
Chris Graham

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 46-year-old man.

Donna Miller FCV

Farm Credit auditor Donna Miller set to retire after 10-year tenure
Crystal Graham

Auditor Donna Miller will retire at the end of the year after 10 years with Farm Credit of the Virginias.

new dominion bookshop charlottesville

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for January event
Crystal Graham
virginia economy

Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands, forests under conservation easements
Crystal Graham
alzheimers

Five things we learned about Alzheimer’s disease in 2022
Opinion
ECC Charlottesville UVA Albemarle

Charlottesville area ECC responds to 45 percent more emergency calls during cold chill
Crystal Graham