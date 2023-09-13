Countries
Update: Millers Head fire at Shenandoah National Park is now 60 percent contained
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
millers head fire snp hot spots firefighter
Photo courtesy National Forest Service

The two-and-a-half acre fire at Millers Head in the Shenandoah National Park is now 60 percent contained.

According to the National Park Service, firefighters have established a fire line around the perimeter of the fire and area extinguishing hot spots throughout the area to prevent it from reigniting trees, grass or other forest debris.

Firefighters from the National Park Service, Virginia Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service, and a Fire Department Engine crew for the State of Colorado have been actively working to contain the fire since it started late afternoon on Friday.

Initial reports indicate the fire was naturally caused. Park structures are not affected by the fire and all park trails and facilities are open.

Updates are available online.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

