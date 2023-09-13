Update: Millers Head fire at Shenandoah National Park is now 60 percent contained

The two-and-a-half acre fire at Millers Head in the Shenandoah National Park is now 60 percent contained.

According to the National Park Service, firefighters have established a fire line around the perimeter of the fire and area extinguishing hot spots throughout the area to prevent it from reigniting trees, grass or other forest debris.

Firefighters from the National Park Service, Virginia Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service, and a Fire Department Engine crew for the State of Colorado have been actively working to contain the fire since it started late afternoon on Friday.

Initial reports indicate the fire was naturally caused. Park structures are not affected by the fire and all park trails and facilities are open.

Updates are available online.