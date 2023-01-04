Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news update body of missing hiker found in shenandoah national park
Local

Update: Body of missing hiker found in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Published:
James Alan Cattley
James Alan Cattley. Photo: Shenandoah National Park

The body of a male believed to be that of James Alan Cattley was found in the Shenandoah National Park on Monday.

Cattley, 66, of North Garden, had been reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was discovered at the Turk Mountain parking area on Dec. 14 as rangers closed Skyline Drive in anticipation of an ice storm that caused heavy damage in Shenandoah National Park.

Turk Gap is sort of midpoint on the ridges between Crimora in Augusta County and White Hall in Albemarle County.

Cattley, according to a news advisory issued last month, had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail, with an anticipated exit date of Oct. 6.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

staunton
,

Staunton mayor resigns: Political control of City Council now up for grabs
Chris Graham
waynesboro
,

Waynesboro is good at doing nothing: Now we have somebody who will blame it all on the libs
Chris Graham

The new Republican majority on Waynesboro City Council made the Facebook talk show conspiracy theory guy, Jim Wood, the vice mayor.

utitec inc cadence

Staunton-based medical and drug manufacturer acquires medical device, components company
Crystal Graham

Cadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices and specialty commercial products based in Staunton, announced today that it has acquired Utitec, Inc.

Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Crystal Graham
earth
,

Assessing which is the bigger security threat to the U.S.: Russia, or China?
Chris Graham
mark warner

‘Lawmakers You Need to Know in 2023:’ Mark Warner in Bloomberg’s top 10
Rebecca Barnabi
youth sport football tackle

Scary NFL injury highlights need for CPR, AED training at youth-sports level
Crystal Graham