Update: Body of missing hiker found in Shenandoah National Park

The body of a male believed to be that of James Alan Cattley was found in the Shenandoah National Park on Monday.

Cattley, 66, of North Garden, had been reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was discovered at the Turk Mountain parking area on Dec. 14 as rangers closed Skyline Drive in anticipation of an ice storm that caused heavy damage in Shenandoah National Park.

Turk Gap is sort of midpoint on the ridges between Crimora in Augusta County and White Hall in Albemarle County.

Cattley, according to a news advisory issued last month, had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail, with an anticipated exit date of Oct. 6.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.