Update: Arlington County Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Arlington County Police have identified the Virginia couple who died from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide incident.

The deceased have been identified as Nadejda Mossor, 22, and Jason Han, 37, of Arlington. They were in a relationship, according to police.

At 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 500 block of 12th Street South in the Pentagon City neighborhood for a report of a deceased person inside a home.

When police arrived, they discovered an adult male and adult female both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Final determination of cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 228-4180 or [email protected].



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

For mental-health resources in the region, visit the Project Mental Health page on AFP.