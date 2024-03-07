Countries
Home Update: Arlington County Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Update: Arlington County Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Arlington County Police have identified the Virginia couple who died from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide incident.

The deceased have been identified as Nadejda Mossor, 22, and Jason Han, 37, of Arlington. They were in a relationship, according to police.

At 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 500 block of 12th Street South in the Pentagon City neighborhood for a report of a deceased person inside a home.

When police arrived, they discovered an adult male and adult female both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Final determination of cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 228-4180 or [email protected].

 


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org
For mental-health resources in the region, visit the Project Mental Health page on AFP.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

