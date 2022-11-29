Up and down: Alcohol and caffeine fuel 28% of Virginians’ daily fluid intake

More than one quarter of Virginians say that caffeine and alcohol make up their daily fluid intake.

According to a study by DrugGenius.com, who surveyed 4,000 respondents, 28 percent of Virginians and 30 percent of Americans live on caffeine and alcohol, yet half consider themselves “booze fit.” In their weekly shopping purchases, one in three consider alcohol and coffee as essential purchases.

The average drinker spends $947 per year on hangover comfort foods and coffees.

Coffee shops have risen in American culture where in cities like Phoenix and Austin nearly half of all drinking establishments are coffee shops. Many gyms now have their own coffee shops for a post-workout espresso.

Many studies have revealed coffee’s health benefits, and others argue the health benefits of wine, but a lack of water in a daily diet can lead to headaches, fatigue, dull skin, weight gain and sluggish bowel function. Humans are made up of approximately 80 percent water. Excessive caffeine intake has been attributed to increased anxiety and dehydration.

DrugGenius offers five alternatives to regular coffee and energy drink consumption: