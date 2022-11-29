Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news up and down alcohol and caffeine fuel 28 of virginians daily fluid intake
Culture

Up and down: Alcohol and caffeine fuel 28% of Virginians’ daily fluid intake

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
coffee shop
(© Tania Zbrodko – stock.adobe.com)

More than one quarter of Virginians say that caffeine and alcohol make up their daily fluid intake.

According to a study by DrugGenius.com, who surveyed 4,000 respondents, 28 percent of Virginians and 30 percent of Americans live on caffeine and alcohol, yet half consider themselves “booze fit.” In their weekly shopping purchases, one in three consider alcohol and coffee as essential purchases.

The average drinker spends $947 per year on hangover comfort foods and coffees.

Coffee shops have risen in American culture where in cities like Phoenix and Austin nearly half of all drinking establishments are coffee shops. Many gyms now have their own coffee shops for a post-workout espresso.

Many studies have revealed coffee’s health benefits, and others argue the health benefits of wine, but a lack of water in a daily diet can lead to headaches, fatigue, dull skin, weight gain and sluggish bowel function. Humans are made up of approximately 80 percent water. Excessive caffeine intake has been attributed to increased anxiety and dehydration.

DrugGenius offers five alternatives to regular coffee and energy drink consumption:

  1. Tetracitrene, a non-hemp-derived cannabinoid and naturally occurring compound made from citrus peels that provide a quick burst of focus, kicks in within just 20 to 30 minutes. It provides sustainable energy, sharpens concentration, and plays a role in appetite control to promote weight loss.

    2. Mushroom coffee, uses 100 percent pure, high-quality and organic mushroom extracts scientifically proven to yield important health benefits. Mushroom coffees contain no grains or starch fillers, and offer important health benefits like improved function, better cardiovascular health and higher physical performance.

    3. Electrolyte drinks are a great alternative to caffeine, because they hydrate the body and directly provide nutrients including sodium, potassium, glucose and B vitamins. Sugar-free electrolytes contain essential vitamins, provide faster hydration than drinking water alone, and significantly boosts energy levels.

    4. Ashwagandha, also known as ‘winter cherry,’ combined with black pepper can help relieve stress-related anxiety, promote thyroid health and foster mental well-being. Ashwagandha is an ayurvedic adaptogen rich in compounds called alkaloids that can help calm the brain, sharpen cognition, promote thyroid health, lower blood pressure and strengthen the immune system.

    5. Chicory root roasted, ground and brewed can be similar to traditional coffee beans, and tastes similar to coffee, but is also caffeine free and a good source of inulin, which helps digestion and supports a healthy gut.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

football rugby TV

Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home
Crystal Graham
interstate 81

Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Chris Graham

Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County.

mjf aew full gear

‘Dynamite’ preview: AEW continues to spin its wheels amid fallout from BrawlOut
Chris Graham

The only reason to tune in to "Dynamite" this week is to hear from new AEW world champ MJF, which, it seems the moment for that was last week, after his title win at “Full Gear," but, oh, well.

Virginia’s First Lady launches campaign for wellbeing of women and girls
Rebecca Barnabi
court plead guilty

Utah man who texted undercover officer about incest pleads guilty in child porn case
Chris Graham
, ,

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In Tunisia | Tunisia Sports Betting Sites
Owen Fulda
, ,

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In France | France Sports Betting Sites
Owen Fulda