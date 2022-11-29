Up and down: Alcohol and caffeine fuel 28% of Virginians’ daily fluid intake
More than one quarter of Virginians say that caffeine and alcohol make up their daily fluid intake.
According to a study by DrugGenius.com, who surveyed 4,000 respondents, 28 percent of Virginians and 30 percent of Americans live on caffeine and alcohol, yet half consider themselves “booze fit.” In their weekly shopping purchases, one in three consider alcohol and coffee as essential purchases.
The average drinker spends $947 per year on hangover comfort foods and coffees.
Coffee shops have risen in American culture where in cities like Phoenix and Austin nearly half of all drinking establishments are coffee shops. Many gyms now have their own coffee shops for a post-workout espresso.
Many studies have revealed coffee’s health benefits, and others argue the health benefits of wine, but a lack of water in a daily diet can lead to headaches, fatigue, dull skin, weight gain and sluggish bowel function. Humans are made up of approximately 80 percent water. Excessive caffeine intake has been attributed to increased anxiety and dehydration.
DrugGenius offers five alternatives to regular coffee and energy drink consumption:
- Tetracitrene, a non-hemp-derived cannabinoid and naturally occurring compound made from citrus peels that provide a quick burst of focus, kicks in within just 20 to 30 minutes. It provides sustainable energy, sharpens concentration, and plays a role in appetite control to promote weight loss.
2. Mushroom coffee, uses 100 percent pure, high-quality and organic mushroom extracts scientifically proven to yield important health benefits. Mushroom coffees contain no grains or starch fillers, and offer important health benefits like improved function, better cardiovascular health and higher physical performance.
3. Electrolyte drinks are a great alternative to caffeine, because they hydrate the body and directly provide nutrients including sodium, potassium, glucose and B vitamins. Sugar-free electrolytes contain essential vitamins, provide faster hydration than drinking water alone, and significantly boosts energy levels.
4. Ashwagandha, also known as ‘winter cherry,’ combined with black pepper can help relieve stress-related anxiety, promote thyroid health and foster mental well-being. Ashwagandha is an ayurvedic adaptogen rich in compounds called alkaloids that can help calm the brain, sharpen cognition, promote thyroid health, lower blood pressure and strengthen the immune system.
5. Chicory root roasted, ground and brewed can be similar to traditional coffee beans, and tastes similar to coffee, but is also caffeine free and a good source of inulin, which helps digestion and supports a healthy gut.