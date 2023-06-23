Countries
Sports

University of Richmond names Mik Aoki new head baseball coach

Chris Graham
Published date:
mik aoki
Photo: Richmond Athletics

The University of Richmond has hired Mik Aoki, the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year, to head up its baseball program.

Aoki replaces Tracy Woodson, whose contract was not renewed after the 2023 season.

Woodson led Richmond to a record of 238-245-2 during his 10-season run at UR, including a 27-28 mark in 2023.

Aoki was most recently at Morehead State, which he led to the OVC regular-season title and a 36-20 overall record in 2023.

In four seasons at Morehead State, including the shortened 2020 season, his teams had a 92-80 record.

“I am thrilled, humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the University of Richmond Baseball program,” Aoki said. “The University’s academic reputation speaks for itself. What I found as I learned more about Spider Athletics is its commitment to develop the person, the student, and the athlete at the very highest level. I am absolutely thrilled by the opportunity to be a part of that.”

The 1990 Davidson alum has also served as head coach at Notre Dame (nine seasons, 248-253-1 record, one NCAA Tournament appearance), Boston College (four seasons, 114-108-1 record, one NCAA Tournament appearance) and Columbia (five seasons, 87-140 record).

Aoki has had 55 of his players selected in the MLB Draft, and 15 have gone on to reach the major leagues.

“We are excited to have a coach of Mik’s high caliber joining the Spiders,” Richmond Director of Athletics John Hardt said. “He has proven that he can win at the highest levels of collegiate baseball, and he’s done it at institutions that prioritize both academic and competitive excellence. He sees the tremendous potential of Spider Baseball, and all of Richmond Athletics is committed to supporting him in building a championship program.”

