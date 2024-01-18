House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown

One day ahead of another looming government shutdown, Congress has approved a new short-term solution for American spending.

For the third time in this fiscal year, the House and Senate each approved a continuing resolution today to keep the U.S. government funded.

The Senate voted 77-18 to approve the CR; the House voted 314-108.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement after the Senate approved the bill, which will keep the government open through early March by reauthorizing spending at Fiscal Year 2023 levels.

“It’s unfortunate that we once again need to step in at the eleventh hour to avert a government shutdown due to Congress’ inability to pass full spending bills in a timely manner. We urge House Republicans to put brinksmanship aside and join us in passing today’s legislation without delay. It’s time for Congress to start treating funding deadlines seriously and provide the government and the American people with the funding needed to respond to the novel needs of a new fiscal year. We look forward to working with our colleagues these next six weeks to fulfill Congress’ most basic duty and finally push a bipartisan long-term agreement through the finish line.”

Fourth District Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan: “Republicans have turned the House into a three-ringed circus with their infighting, baseless impeachment inquiries, and chaotic committee hearings instead of focusing on the issues that matter to the American people. For the third time this Congress, extreme MAGA Republicans drove us to the brink of a government shutdown. Yet again, House Democrats delivered the necessary votes to bring the CR across the finish line, protect the interests of the American people, and preserve our nation’s economic stability. However, we cannot continue to operate under these stopgap measures with the constant threat of an impending government shutdown. My Democratic colleagues and I stand ready and willing to work across the aisle to fully fund the government and pass a responsible budget, just as we have attempted to do since the start of the appropriations process. It’s time for Republicans’ ringleader, Speaker Johnson, to abandon his hyper-partisan approach to governing and acknowledge the reality that any viable funding package will be bipartisan.”

Fifth District Republican Congressman Bob Good: “This CR continues the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi policies that are harming the American people, putting us deeper in debt and leaving our border wide open. It is a loser for our country. I voted no.”

Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline: “For far too long, the D.C. swamp has been on autopilot and passed spending deals that further place a burden on the American people. Enough is enough. We must stand together and fight to save taxpayer dollars, secure our borders, and get our national debt crisis under control.”

Seventh District Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger: “Government shutdowns are always bad for Virginia’s workforce and economy. Even the mere threat of a shutdown creates massive uncertainty and worry for Virginia’s thousands of federal workers, military families, small businesses, and contractors. On their behalf, I’m relieved that both Democrats and Republicans took this necessary step to avoid an economic calamity for our Commonwealth. However, we have only kicked the can down the road until March.

“We are long overdue to end this cycle of political games, half measures, and Groundhog Day funding practices. We need to fund our government in a responsible way, so that Congress can tackle its long to-do list: supporting Ukraine in its fight for its freedom, securing America’s southern border, passing the Farm Bill, providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, supporting our Israeli allies in their fight against terrorism, and addressing the raging fentanyl crisis in our communities.

“In the coming weeks, I will be pressing my colleagues — particularly Speaker Johnson — to ignore the small faction of lawmakers who want chaos. The Virginians I serve want a functioning government, not theatrics.”