Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
Politics, U.S. & World

House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
congress
(© Toshe – stock.adobe.com)

One day ahead of another looming government shutdown, Congress has approved a new short-term solution for American spending.

For the third time in this fiscal year, the House and Senate each approved a continuing resolution today to keep the U.S. government funded.

The Senate voted 77-18 to approve the CR; the House voted 314-108.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement after the Senate approved the bill, which will keep the government open through early March by reauthorizing spending at Fiscal Year 2023 levels.

“It’s unfortunate that we once again need to step in at the eleventh hour to avert a government shutdown due to Congress’ inability to pass full spending bills in a timely manner. We urge House Republicans to put brinksmanship aside and join us in passing today’s legislation without delay. It’s time for Congress to start treating funding deadlines seriously and provide the government and the American people with the funding needed to respond to the novel needs of a new fiscal year. We look forward to working with our colleagues these next six weeks to fulfill Congress’ most basic duty and finally push a bipartisan long-term agreement through the finish line.”

More statements

Fourth District Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan“Republicans have turned the House into a three-ringed circus with their infighting, baseless impeachment inquiries, and chaotic committee hearings instead of focusing on the issues that matter to the American people. For the third time this Congress, extreme MAGA Republicans drove us to the brink of a government shutdown. Yet again, House Democrats delivered the necessary votes to bring the CR across the finish line, protect the interests of the American people, and preserve our nation’s economic stability. However, we cannot continue to operate under these stopgap measures with the constant threat of an impending government shutdown. My Democratic colleagues and I stand ready and willing to work across the aisle to fully fund the government and pass a responsible budget, just as we have attempted to do since the start of the appropriations process. It’s time for Republicans’ ringleader, Speaker Johnson, to abandon his hyper-partisan approach to governing and acknowledge the reality that any viable funding package will be bipartisan.”

Fifth District Republican Congressman Bob Good: “This CR continues the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi policies that are harming the American people, putting us deeper in debt and leaving our border wide open. It is a loser for our country. I voted no.”

Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline: “For far too long, the D.C. swamp has been on autopilot and passed spending deals that further place a burden on the American people. Enough is enough. We must stand together and fight to save taxpayer dollars, secure our borders, and get our national debt crisis under control.”

Seventh District Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger: “Government shutdowns are always bad for Virginia’s workforce and economy. Even the mere threat of a shutdown creates massive uncertainty and worry for Virginia’s thousands of federal workers, military families, small businesses, and contractors. On their behalf, I’m relieved that both Democrats and Republicans took this necessary step to avoid an economic calamity for our Commonwealth. However, we have only kicked the can down the road until March.

“We are long overdue to end this cycle of political games, half measures, and Groundhog Day funding practices. We need to fund our government in a responsible way, so that Congress can tackle its long to-do list: supporting Ukraine in its fight for its freedom, securing America’s southern border, passing the Farm Bill, providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, supporting our Israeli allies in their fight against terrorism, and addressing the raging fentanyl crisis in our communities.

“In the coming weeks, I will be pressing my colleagues — particularly Speaker Johnson — to ignore the small faction of lawmakers who want chaos. The Virginians I serve want a functioning government, not theatrics.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

parking space
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Chris Graham
amanda sambach uva
Sports

Virginia’s Amanda Sambach gets invite to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Chris Graham

UVA golfer Amanda Sambach has been invited for the fourth time to participate in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Cops & Courts, Local

Staunton fire engine sustains damage from accident Wednesday; three individuals injured

Crystal Graham

A Staunton fire engine was involved in a crash yesterday afternoon at the intersection of North Augusta Street and Baldwin Drive.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

Sports Radio: Chris Graham talks college basketball on ‘The Mark Moses Show’

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man with knife faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by officer

Crystal Graham
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps

Chris Graham
vote
Politics, U.S. & World

Election 2024: Sen. Warner pushes CISA to recommit to addressing foreign malign influence

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status