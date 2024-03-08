House environment coalition celebrates SOTU mention of investments in clean energy

Leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) are celebrating President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, which mentioned a year of historic investments in a clean and healthy future for generations to come.

SEEC members, including Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree, and Katie Porter, and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, said in a statement that they stand by Biden in celebrating the landmark.

“We have just begun to see the fruits of the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and CHIPS and Science Act, but it is already clear that they are transforming America by supporting American jobs, growing domestic manufacturing, and boosting the American economy in the fight against the climate crisis,” the SEEC said.

The American workforce was mobilized to confront the climate crisis with key investments by the SEEC in climate and clean energy.

“As President Biden highlighted, we’ve created tens of thousands of new clean energy jobs and spurred $650 billion in private investments to manufacture American electric vehicles, batteries, wind turbines, solar panels, and more. Red, blue, and purple states alike are experiencing a boom in new clean jobs, reducing their planet-warming pollution, and flourishing from our once-in-a-generation investment,” the coalition said.

However, the SEEC knows more work is necessary to achieve the goal of pollution reductions and “deliver a habitable planet for our children and future generations. We will continue to support the Biden Administration as it implements our historic investments and finalizes its regulatory agenda to address climate change. And our members are working hard to forward consensus legislation that ensures we can deploy clean energy at the pace and scale necessary to meet our climate goals.”

“This is a new era for American clean innovation and ingenuity that sets us on a path to a sustainable future for all Americans. Under President Biden’s leadership, achieving our ambitious clean energy economy and climate goals are finally within our reach.”