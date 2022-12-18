Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news two reasons not excuses but reasons why virginia lost to houston on saturday
Sports

Two reasons, not excuses, but reasons, why Virginia lost to Houston on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published:
reece beekman
Photo: UVA Athletics

Reece Beekman wasn’t anywhere near 100 percent. Virginia was rusty after its 11-day finals break. Not excuses for why the second-ranked ‘Hoos lost to #5 Houston on Saturday, but they are reasons.

The Beekman reason

“No, he wasn’t 100 percent, and you know, he didn’t practice a whole lot,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said after Virginia’s 69-61 loss on Saturday.

Beekman, nursing ankle and hamstring injuries that had limited him of late, had a quiet, gimpy, four points and five assists in the setback.

Beekman not being 100 percent is significant because Bennett has rebuilt the offense around him this year, limiting the sets in his favored mover-blocker offense, basically a motion offense, in favor of NBA-style sets aimed at getting Beekman into the lane to create his own shot or open looks on the perimeter.

With Beekman at full strength in Virginia’s first six games, which included wins over two ranked teams, Baylor and Illinois, the UVA offense ranked in the Top 5 nationally in offensive efficiency, scoring 1.164 points per possession.

Since he sprained his ankle in the second half of the win at Michigan, Virginia has averaged 0.957 points per possession in wins over Florida State and JMU, and the loss to Houston on Saturday.

“He didn’t have his bursts. Now some of that’s their defense, right? He couldn’t quite get by them, but not many can just get by those guys, but he didn’t quite get his quite his burst,” Bennett said of Beekman’s play on Saturday.

“I thought he was pretty good defensively, not quite as explosive offensively, and probably a little fatigued because he hasn’t done much.”

Bennett said Beekman had “maybe about two-thirds of a practice (on Friday), and maybe a third of it the day before, and the rest has been more rehab and just seeing how he felt, and he was functional and the doctors did a great job getting him to this point.”

“We weren’t sure we were going to have him, but I thought he played some pretty good defense, obviously, on those guys, and we needed that part, but he was, a little, maybe, whatever, 75, 80 percent, who knows,” Bennett said.

OK, so, again, not an excuse, but a reason.

The finals break reason

Not everybody takes the extended break that Virginia does for finals. Otherwise, there’d be no college basketball for a week in early December.

ESPN would be very unhappy with such a development.

But Virginia has always taken a break to let the kids be students.

In past years, the game back opponent has been somebody like a Cleveland State (2015, 70-54 W), Robert Morris (2017, 79-39 W), William & Mary (2021, 76-40 W).

“I remember playing Villanova in here after a long layoff,” Bennett said after this one, and, yeah, there was that one, an 86-75 win in 2015 over the ‘Nova team that went on to win the 2016 national title.

Bennett was willing to concede that Beekman wasn’t 100 percent, but he was having nothing to do with the layoff effect.

“The way we started, we were right,” Bennett said, alluding to the early 9-0 start, and Virginia led 15-7 seven minutes in, “but they just they wouldn’t go away. And you know, a couple crucial swings, and then you know, you’re playing from behind, and we’ve done that before at Michigan, but not quite up to this point, against that kind of defense that’s going to make you earn and then again, when you get the shots, you don’t make them, that can have a little bit of an effect on you.”

jayden gardner
Photo: UVA Athletics

A third reason: The cumulative effect of a tough November, December

There’s still one nonconference game left, against Albany (4-8, KenPom: 333), after Christmas, but in essence, the tough part of the out-of-conference slate is over.

Bennett challenged this team with a tough schedule in November and December. In addition to the Michigan game, which was scheduled by the ACC and ESPN as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Bennett slated his team for games with Baylor, Illinois and Houston.

The 3-1 mark in those games ain’t bad, considering.

“You’re not gonna win them all, and this was a high-level opponent, and we wanted to play these games to hopefully have excitement, have a crowd like this and to try to win, but you get a lot out of them,” Bennett said.

The next step, to Bennett, is determining, “all right, where do we got to tighten the screws, and we talked a lot about that in prepping for this game, because of what they did to us last year. And so, you just don’t have time. We’re getting now into conference play, you know, we’ve got two days, and we’re going to, I think Miami’s in the top 25 or whatever, so, a good opponent, and get ready to play, but I think obviously the guys have played well to put themselves in this position. But I mean, that’s done, this game is done, except what we’ll learn from it, and now step to the next one.”

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

kihei clark

Second-ranked Virginia, in its loss to #5 Houston, saw a better version of itself
Chris Graham
uva basketball

Houston, we have a problem: Cougars ‘720 degrees’ from how they played in loss to ‘Bama
Scott German

I stopped watching the Houston-Alabama basketball game last Saturday at halftime; feeling comfortable that the Cougars had the game firmly in hand, I went to dinner.

baltimore ravens

Baltimore has won ugly this year; against Cleveland, the Ravens lost ugly
Scott German

Some games are so bad, you just turn them off and watch something else, anything else. You just forget it.

virginia tech men's basketball

#24 Virginia Tech shakes off early rustiness, ends up routing Grambling State, 74-48
Chris Graham
VCU Basketball

VCU gets out to big early lead, coasts from there to 90-63 win over Northern Illinois
Chris Graham
Reynoldo Zuniga

Prince William County: Authorities locate missing 76-year-old man (UPDATED)
Chris Graham
longwood basketball

Longwood guts out second straight road win, beating The Citadel, 75-70
Chris Graham