Two New Market women dead from injuries in Route 211 crash on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Two New Market women are dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 211 in Rockingham County on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene of the 4:50 p.m. crash, which involved a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling west on Route 211 when it attempted a left turn into a private drive and collided with an eastbound 2010 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jennifer L. Silvious, 47, of New Market, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota, Denice R. Grove, 72, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

A passenger in the Toyota, Melba E. Grove, 101, of New Market, Va., died at the scene of the crash.

A second passenger in the Toyota, Beatrice S. Antisdel, 69, of New Market, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Silvious was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

