Two charged with second-degree murder in connection with Norfolk Shooting

Detectives have charged two people in connection with a shooting in Norfolk last month that left one man dead.

Trent A. Turner, 19, of Portsmouth, and a 17-year-old male have been taken into custody as a result of an investigation into the death of Edward K. Collins, 42, of East Olney Road, in Norfolk.

According to police, on Feb. 12, at 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim. They found Collins suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Collins was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The two males have been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and conspiracy.

The 17-year-old male was taken into custody on March 14 in the 1300 block of Kempsville Road. He is currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

Turner was also taken into custody on March 14 in the 1000 block of Garfield Street in the City of Portsmouth. Turner is currently being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.