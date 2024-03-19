Two Carolina men plead guilty to stealing truck, robbing Virginia firearms dealer

Two men who burglarized a Patrick County gun store and stole more than a dozen firearms pled guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Bradley Wayne McCraw, 43, of Gaffney, S.C., and Justin Darrell Whitaker, 31, of Mooresville, N.C., each pled guilty to one count of stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee and aiding and abetting in the same and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, in September 2022, McCraw and Whitaker stole a truck, attached a chain from it to the back door of the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop and Range and yanked the door open.

Surveillance video captured the two men wearing masks and entering the store where they proceeded to steal more than a dozen firearms, including shotguns, rifles and pistols.

Both McCraw and Whitaker entered into plea agreements with the government in which their sentences will range between 8 and 12 1/2 years in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with assistance from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriffs’ offices in Cherokee County, S.C., Spartanburg, S.C., and Cleveland County, N.C., also assisted with the investigation.

No sentencing date was released.