Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Two being held without bond for $280 robbery from individual in Fishersville
Local, Police

Two being held without bond for $280 robbery from individual in Fishersville

Crystal Graham
Published date:

A man with a mask over his face allegedly robbed an individual of $280 near an ATM machine in Fishersville around noon today.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 call about the alleged robbery within five minutes.

The victim was able to give a vehicle description and license plate information.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Interstate 64 eastbound. The suspect vehicle exited in Fishersville. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Goose Creek Road and Tinkling Springs Road.

The male driver was identified as Michael Anthony Grigsby, 42, of Stuarts Draft. He was charged with 18.2-58, Felony Robbery and 18.2-422, Felony Wearing a Mask in a Public Place.

A second suspect, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was identified as Wesley Aaron Martin-Quick, 18, of Staunton. Martin-Quick was charged with 18.2-58, Felony Robbery.

Michael Anthony Grigsby
Michael Anthony Grigsby
Wesley Aaron Martin-Quick
Wesley Aaron Martin-Quick

Grigsby and Martin-Quick are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 National Democrats sinking $2M into Virginia General Assembly races to counter Youngkin, GOP
2 Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year
3 Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County
4 The ‘Office’ reboot may find it challenging to capture office life in the post-pandemic era
5 Adam Copeland is All Elite: WWE Hall of Famer talks jump to AEW, dream matches in new company

Latest News

fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police

Residents, dog safely evacuated from Albemarle County townhouse fire

Crystal Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: One last spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 up for grabs at the Roval

Rod Mullins

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in Talladega on Sunday, outdueling Kevin Harvick, who was later DQ’d, to the finish line.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi

The Forest Service will temporarily close a quarter mile section of North River Road in Augusta County on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

teen on laptop
Local, Politics

Harrisonburg to upgrade bill payment system; bill payment unavailable Oct. 9-10

Crystal Graham
brennan armstrong
Sports

Brennan Armstrong, after another dismal performance, loses starting QB job at NC State

Chris Graham
Culture, Local

Jack and Davis Reid to perform benefit concert for Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA

Rebecca Barnabi
acc
Sports

ACC Power Rankings Week 5: Florida State holds top spot, Louisville Cardinals flying high 

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy