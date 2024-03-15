Republican AGs demand Biden Administration stop casting ‘financial lifeline’ to Iran

A 12-state coalition of Republican attorneys general in a letter to the Biden Administration demand that funding Iran cease after the Administration renewed a sanctions waiver that would allow Iran to access $10 billion in frozen assets.

The Biden Administration plans to grant Iran access to upward of $10 billion from frozen accounts in Iraq, Oman and Europe, casting a “financial lifeline” to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. As the states’ top law enforcement officials, the coalition of attorneys general have the duty to enforce state money-laundering and terrorism statutes.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to grant Iran access to $10 billion in frozen assets is a dangerous move that will only serve to embolden the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Iran has a long history of funding terrorist groups and using violence to destabilize the region, and this move only risks facilitating its destructive actions. I refuse to turn a blind eye as the Biden Administration gambles with our homeland security.”

For decades, Iran has functioned as a de-facto global bank for terrorism, fueling ongoing conflicts and instigating new conflicts. By funding regional terrorist proxy groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, Iran weaponizes plausible deniability to shield itself from the liabilities of its destabilizing actions. Iran also funded the Iraqi terror groups that killed three Americans in Jordan two months ago.

At least two transactions have been conducted with the should-be-frozen funds. Iran has been using the money to attempt to destabilize economies and disrupt essential international shipping routes and unleash terror on Israel and Europe. The disturbing situation is only made worse by the Biden Administration’s failure to secure the southern border which now acts as an open gate for potentially dangerous individuals looking to harm Americans.

The coalition includes the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Utah.