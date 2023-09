An 18-year-old Troutville man is dead after his motorcycle ran off the roadway Saturday morning at 2 a.m. on Sanderson Drive in Botetourt County.

Jaycob Wayne Coal Sorrells was operating a 2004 Honda CBR 1000 when his motorcycle struck a ditch and telephone guidewires.

He was wearing a helmet but died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.