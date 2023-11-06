Update: Interstate 81 open in both directions after Rockingham County fire

Update: Monday, 8:51 p.m. All Interstate 81 northbound and southbound lanes have reopened at mile marker 251.8 in northern Rockingham County. Earlier in the day on November 6, all the northbound and southbound I-81 lanes were closed due to a vehicle fire with HAZMAT which occurred around 7:30 a.m.

This is between exit 251 at Route 11 in northern Harrisonburg area and Exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy.

First post: Monday, 11:38 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to avoid Interstate 81 in northern Rockingham County until further notice.

All northbound and southbound I-81 lanes are closed at mile marker 251.8 for a vehicle crash which caused a fire and HAZMAT situation. The area is between exit 251 at Route 11 in northern Harrisonburg and exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy.

The Virginia Department of Transportation set up a detour. Southbound traffic detour will use exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy. Northbound traffic detour will use exit 251 in northern Harrisonburg.