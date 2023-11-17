Countries
Traffic alert: VDOT further restricts truck traffic on Reeds Gap Road in Augusta, Nelson counties
Local, News

Traffic alert: VDOT further restricts truck traffic on Reeds Gap Road in Augusta, Nelson counties

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation installed truck route restriction signs for a portion of Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) in Augusta and Nelson counties on November 13, 2023.

Route 664 has sharp curves, limited shoulders and is on steep terrain, making it unsuitable for tractor trailer traffic.

The new signs are along Route 664 and on Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike).

Truck restrictions were established in 2021 on Route 664 between Route 814 (Love Road) in Augusta and Route 151 in Nelson counties. In 2023, the restriction was extended from the intersection of Route 814 (Love Road) to the intersection of Route 610 in Augusta County. Route 814 was also restricted from the intersection with Route 664 to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

With the completion of the sign installation in November 2023, this change restricts all routes to through tractor trailers from the intersection of Route 664 with Route 610 to the Blue Ridge Parkway and provides trucks an alternative by using Route 610 to get redirected and avoid the restricted lanes.

Drivers of tractor trailer trucks that violate the truck restrictions can be subject to fines.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

