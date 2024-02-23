Traffic alert: Sinkhole repairs begin Feb. 28 on I-81 northbound near Weyers Cave exit

The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin sinkhole repairs at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, near the Interstate 81 northbound acceleration lane (on-ramp) at exit 235 (Weyers Cave/Grottoes) in Augusta County.

The sinkhole is to the right of the northbound lanes, about 15 feet off the acceleration lane edge of pavement. All work is weather permitting.

VDOT anticipates that the work will require only a right shoulder closure. Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, a temporary closure of the exit 235 on-ramp to northbound I-81 is possible. VDOT will provide traffic updates as necessary.

VDOT has been monitoring the sinkhole for several months. Initial measurements show it is about five feet across and eight feet deep. Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before backfilling it and making any needed roadway repairs.