Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Traffic alert: Sinkhole repairs begin Feb. 28 on I-81 northbound near Weyers Cave exit
Local

Traffic alert: Sinkhole repairs begin Feb. 28 on I-81 northbound near Weyers Cave exit

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin sinkhole repairs at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, near the Interstate 81 northbound acceleration lane (on-ramp) at exit 235 (Weyers Cave/Grottoes) in Augusta County.

The sinkhole is to the right of the northbound lanes, about 15 feet off the acceleration lane edge of pavement. All work is weather permitting.

VDOT anticipates that the work will require only a right shoulder closure. Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, a temporary closure of the exit 235 on-ramp to northbound I-81 is possible. VDOT will provide traffic updates as necessary.

VDOT has been monitoring the sinkhole for several months. Initial measurements show it is about five feet across and eight feet deep. Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before backfilling it and making any needed roadway repairs.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures in city
2 Republicans are telling you they want to ‘end democracy’: Believe them
3 Just being honest: North Carolina is a tough, tough matchup for this Virginia team
4 Update: Missing Virginia Tech student spotted at Missouri Starbucks
5 Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Latest News

crime scene tape
Police, Virginia

Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Questions from UVA fans on shooting, post play, offense woes

Chris Graham

It's a busy day with Mailbag questions: on Virginia's shooting woes, issues with post play, and the lack of pro prospects on the 2023-2024 roster.

black vulture in the air
Local, Police

Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures in city

Crystal Graham

The Wildlife Center of Virginia has been watching the reaction of the public to the news that Waynesboro plans to use screaming siren cartridges to deter vultures.

virginia tech
Police, Virginia

Update: Missing Virginia Tech student spotted at Missouri Starbucks

Chris Graham
Health, US & World

Lawmakers introduce bill for HHS to recognize alpha-gal syndrome as tick-borne illness

Rebecca Barnabi
house for sale
Local, Politics

How you can let Augusta County leaders know you’re unhappy with your reassessment

Chris Graham
capitol insurrection
Politics, US & World

Republicans are telling you they want to ‘end democracy’: Believe them

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status