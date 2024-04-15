Countries
Home Traffic alert: Motorists to detour on Wades Road in Rockbridge for bridge replacement project
Local

Traffic alert: Motorists to detour on Wades Road in Rockbridge for bridge replacement project

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© Condor 36 – stock.adobe.com)

Motorists on Route 712 (Wades Road) in Rockbridge County will be directed to follow a short detour around a bridge replacement project beginning Monday, April 22.

The detour will be between Route 726 (McElwee Road) and Route 729 (Back Draft Road). The closure is expected to last approximately three and a half weeks as the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces the bridge over Cedar Grove Branch.

Detour will be as follows:

  • South of Route 712 closure – Head east on Route 712 (Bustleburg Road), right on Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike), right onto Route 39 (Maury River Road), right on Route 729 (Back Draft Road) to return to Wades Road.
  • North of Route 712 – Head south on Route 729 (Back Draft Road), left onto Route 39 (Maury River Road), left on Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike), left on Route 712 (Bustleburg Road) to continue to Wades Road.

The work is expected to be completed on or about Thursday, May 16. All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

