Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County
Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

The Forest Service will temporarily close a quarter mile section of North River Road (Forest Service Road 95) in Augusta County on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

According to the Forest Service, the closure is necessary to repair a section of the road damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Florence. North River Road will be closed to motor vehicles from mile post 6.5 through 6.75.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to improve road conditions and safety on this well- traveled road,” Deputy District Ranger Gregg Slezak said.

The road work is expected to be complete by late November, weather permitting.

Access to Staunton Dam Road, Todd Lake and Elkhorn Lake will remain open during the road repair.

More information is available online, or by calling the North River Ranger District at 540-432-0187.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

