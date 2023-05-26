Traffic alert: Flaggers planned in Town of Boyce intersection for signal installation

Improvements will be made to the intersection of Route 340 (Greenway Avenue) and Route 723 (Main Street) in the Town of Boyce in Clarke County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will install dynamic (flashing) stops signs, high-visibility crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signs. The existing overhead flashing signals will be removed.

Motorists are encouraged to be alert for flagger traffic control between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in the intersection. Approximately a week later, the flashing signals will be removed and motorists should again expect flagger traffic control between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Work is weather permitting and subject to change.

After installation of the new signs and markings, drivers approaching the intersection must completely stop and proceed when the way is clear. The crosswalks and pedestrian-crossing signs will be in both directions of Route 340 and on westbound Route 723.

The Town of Boyce in Clarke County requested evaluation of the intersection, and the new signs and pavement markings are expected to enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. VDOT will install a full traffic signal at the intersection after funding is secured.