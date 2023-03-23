Countries
Town hall meeting tonight looks at keeping community safe from gun violence
Town hall meeting tonight looks at keeping community safe from gun violence

Crystal Graham
A town hall meeting will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville.

“Empowering Families: Keeping our Community Safe from Gun Violence” will be the topic of the 90-minute forum.

Special guests include:

  • Sen. Creigh Deeds
  • Michael P. Kochis, Charlottesville Chief of Police
  • Kim Powell, COO, Charlottesville Public Schools
  • Carl Murray Coord, Student Safety, Albemarle County Public Schools
  • Herb Dickerson, Executive Director, B.U.C.K. Squad

Buford Middle School is located at 1000 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.

For more information, contact (434) 282-6486 or [email protected]

