Tom Wopat to perform Christmas concert Dec. 16-17 at Cooter's Place in Luray
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Tom Wopat to perform Christmas concert Dec. 16-17 at Cooter’s Place in Luray

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tom wopat
Submitted

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat is performing Christmas shows in December in Wisconsin, Missouri and Virginia.

Singer-songwriter Wopat is set to host and perform on Dec. 2 at Leo & Leona’s in Bangor, Wisc., where he’ll perform with the Midwest All Star Quartet.

He will also perform solo on Dec. 10 at The Peculiar Winery in Peculiar, Mo., and a two-day event on Dec. 16-17 at Cooter’s Place in Luray.

Tom Wopat Christmas show dates:

  • Dec. 2 – Christmas Concert @ Leo & Leona’s / Bangor, Wisc.
  • Dec. 10 – Christmas Concert @ Peculiar Winery / Peculiar, Mo.
  • Dec. 16-17 – Christmas Concert @ Cooter’s Place / Luray

Wopat, who recently reunited with his Dukes of Hazzard co-stars at Gallatin Comic Con, is currently promoting his 13th solo release album, Simple Man. The album is highlighted by one of his own self-written songs, “County Line,” a country blues tune that is also the namesake for his new movie trilogy now available on INSP Networks.

In the four decades since Dukes of Hazzard, Wopat has had starring roles on Broadway, various television appearances, singing in such venues as The Ol’ Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, to a featured role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

The second and third installments of the County Line movie trilogy, County Line: All In & County Line: No Fear, were recently released on the INSP Network.

Wopat also recently starred on the TV series, Black List, which features James Spader.

“I enjoy keeping a lot of balls in the air,” said Wopat.

Tom was a staple on the Broadway stage for 35 years, garnering a pair of Tony award nominations along the way. Long known for his musical leading man abilities, Wopat also was critically acclaimed for his dramatic work in The Trip to Bountiful and Glenn Gary Glenn Ross.

But currently it’s his work in the studio and on the road with some of the most talented musicians in the world that has provided Wopat the most satisfaction.

“At this point, I basically do what I enjoy,” Wopat said. “I’ve been blessed.”

For more information, visit TomWopat.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

