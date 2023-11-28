Tom Wopat to perform Christmas concert Dec. 16-17 at Cooter’s Place in Luray

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat is performing Christmas shows in December in Wisconsin, Missouri and Virginia.

Singer-songwriter Wopat is set to host and perform on Dec. 2 at Leo & Leona’s in Bangor, Wisc., where he’ll perform with the Midwest All Star Quartet.

He will also perform solo on Dec. 10 at The Peculiar Winery in Peculiar, Mo., and a two-day event on Dec. 16-17 at Cooter’s Place in Luray.

Wopat, who recently reunited with his Dukes of Hazzard co-stars at Gallatin Comic Con, is currently promoting his 13th solo release album, Simple Man. The album is highlighted by one of his own self-written songs, “County Line,” a country blues tune that is also the namesake for his new movie trilogy now available on INSP Networks.

In the four decades since Dukes of Hazzard, Wopat has had starring roles on Broadway, various television appearances, singing in such venues as The Ol’ Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, to a featured role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

The second and third installments of the County Line movie trilogy, County Line: All In & County Line: No Fear, were recently released on the INSP Network.

Wopat also recently starred on the TV series, Black List, which features James Spader.

“I enjoy keeping a lot of balls in the air,” said Wopat.

Tom was a staple on the Broadway stage for 35 years, garnering a pair of Tony award nominations along the way. Long known for his musical leading man abilities, Wopat also was critically acclaimed for his dramatic work in The Trip to Bountiful and Glenn Gary Glenn Ross.

But currently it’s his work in the studio and on the road with some of the most talented musicians in the world that has provided Wopat the most satisfaction.

“At this point, I basically do what I enjoy,” Wopat said. “I’ve been blessed.”

For more information, visit TomWopat.com