Tipline launched in effort to stop drugs, contraband from reaching Virginia inmates

The Virginia Department of Corrections is stepping up its efforts to stop the flow of drugs and contraband including weapons and cell phones into its facilities.

VADOC has launched an anonymous tipline at 540-830-9280. The tipline is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When reaching a person with the Drug and Contraband Tipline, callers may speak directly to a member of the department or leave a detailed voicemail.

The information provided is vetted before it goes to the drug task force.

Callers may choose to remain anonymous when calling the tipline.

“The safety and security of our employees, inmates and supervisees is our top priority,” said Chad Dotson, VADOC director. “We know that safety and security is a crucial concern for loved ones as well. That is why I am urging anyone who has any information about an attempt to smuggle drugs or contraband into our facilities to call this tipline.

“One call can save lives – and help the Virginia Department of Corrections in its mission to provide long-term public safety in the Commonwealth.”