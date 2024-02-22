Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Tipline launched in effort to stop drugs, contraband from reaching Virginia inmates
Police, Virginia

Tipline launched in effort to stop drugs, contraband from reaching Virginia inmates

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections is stepping up its efforts to stop the flow of drugs and contraband including weapons and cell phones into its facilities.

VADOC has launched an anonymous tipline at 540-830-9280. The tipline is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When reaching a person with the Drug and Contraband Tipline, callers may speak directly to a member of the department or leave a detailed voicemail.

The information provided is vetted before it goes to the drug task force.

Callers may choose to remain anonymous when calling the tipline.

“The safety and security of our employees, inmates and supervisees is our top priority,” said Chad Dotson, VADOC director. “We know that safety and security is a crucial concern for loved ones as well. That is why I am urging anyone who has any information about an attempt to smuggle drugs or contraband into our facilities to call this tipline.

“One call can save lives – and help the Virginia Department of Corrections in its mission to provide long-term public safety in the Commonwealth.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Youngkin on the clock to sign gun safety bills passed by both Virginia chambers
2 Snow, cold blast possible in Virginia this weekend; temps as high as 70 next week
3 Congressman Bob Good got kicked out of Donald Trump store opening in Farmville
4 ‘Soft’: When this 20-win Virginia team gets down, oddly, it stays down
5 Virginia is offensively-challenged: What can Tony Bennett do to find more points?

Latest News

cell phone
Virginia

AT&T resolves cellular phone outage for tens of thousands of customers

Rebecca Barnabi
student in hallway
Local, Schools

Threats, even among elementary school children, require intervention ‘to break the cycle’ of behavior

Crystal Graham

With mass shootings and the wide availability of guns in the United States today, there is a considerable amount of worry when it comes to school violence.

Arts & Culture, Local

Waynesboro Heritage Foundation exhibit showcases 100 years of Rosenwald School history

Rebecca Barnabi

A community collaboration has led to an exhibit on the history of Waynesboro's Rosenwald School and will be on display through October. 

reece beekman
Basketball, Sports

Just being honest: North Carolina is a tough, tough matchup for this Virginia team

Chris Graham
nikki haley
Politics, US & World

Trump on course to win in SC, but Nikki Haley likely to continue push

Crystal Graham
young people voting
Local, Politics

JMU president takes on nationwide leadership role for student voter registration

Crystal Graham
uva jordan minor wake forest
Basketball, Sports

Virginia is ‘soft’: Where do we see it the most? The worst place: in the post

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status