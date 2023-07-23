‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ production at Court Square Theater in August

Tiny Beautiful Things , a Friendly City Players production, comes to the Court Square Theater stage Aug. 10-20.

Performances are Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee showings on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.

Directed by Sarah Levine McClelland, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies the questions and answers advice columnist Sugar published online from 2010-2012. The play is based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos.

When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small.

Tiny Beautiful Things features Jennifer Murch as Sugar; with Katie Downing, Heidi Jablonski, MaryBeth Killian and Daniel Stoltzfus as letter writers.

The play contains adult themes and language.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Advance adult tickets are $15 ($17 at door); advance senior/student tickets are $13 ($15 at door). August 17 is “Pay What You Will” night, with at-door cash sales only.

Tickets are available at courtsquaretheater.org or by calling the box office at (540) 433-9189.