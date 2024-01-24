TikTok, Snapchat threats put Augusta County middle school on edge

A Beverley Manor Middle School student is facing criminal charges after a threat to the school was reported by administrators on Tuesday.

“There is no current threat to Beverley Manor Middle School at this time,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement overnight, after his office’s investigation into threatening messages posted to TikTok and Snapchat that emerged late in the school day on Tuesday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office reported that it was quickly determined that a student was responsible for the messages that were disseminated via Snapchat.

That student has been identified, and criminal petitions are pending.

Smith said in the release that his office is assigning additional deputies to the school for the school day on Wednesday “in order for students, staff, and parents to feel safe.”