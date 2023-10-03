Countries
‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia
Police, Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
In June 2023, Bhagavan Antle, known as “Doc Antle” on the Netflix series “Tiger King,” was prosecuted and convicted of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

Antle was sentenced in Frederick County today after a conviction of legally purchasing endangered lion cubs for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo.

“Today concludes a multi-year investigation and prosecution by my office. In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers. This case sends a clear message that bad actors will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The “Tiger King” star is banned from dealing exotic animals. He is not allowed to work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, barter or donate any exotic animals for five years in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The jury’s guilty verdict was upheld by the judge, who sentenced Antle to two years with time suspended for each charge, to run concurrently. Antle is required to pay the maximum fee of $2,500 per conviction, totaling a $10,000 fine.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

