Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstiger king star convicted of four felonies in frederick county
Virginia

‘Tiger King’ star convicted of four felonies in Frederick County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A star from the Netflix series “Tiger King” was prosecuted last Friday in Frederick County and convicted of four felonies.

Bhagavan Antle, known on the show as “Doc Antle,” was accused of illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his zoo in South Carolina.

A jury convicted Antle of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic. His sentence is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2023.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit led the investigation, which began in 2019, and prosecuted the case to secure convictions after a week-long trial.

“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office. I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

The convictions were possible with the assistance of the following organizations: the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Virginia State Police, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond Police Department. The Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force, Dr. Mary Cogliano of the Unites States Fish and Wildlife Service, University of California at Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory, the Wild Animal Sanctuary, Dr. Ernesto Dominguez-Villegas, Dr. Felicia Knightly of the Memphis Zoo, Craig Hoover of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the United States Department of Agriculture Investigative and Enforcement Services were also partners in this investigation.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours
2 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
3 #7 Virginia battles, ultimately falls to TCU, 4-3, ending College World Series run
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Omahoos Notebook: Tough weekend for the good guys in orange and blue

Latest News

Local

Staunton welcomes permanent recycling center site at Public Works Compound

Rebecca Barnabi
Bald eagle at Mason Neck State Park
Local

Celebration: June 20 is American Bald Eagle Day

Rebecca Barnabi

The American Eagle Foundation created a special day in 1995 to celebrate the American Bald Eagle.

Washington Nationals
Sports

Nats Notebook: Washington Nationals need to bounce back from rough week

Scott Ratcliffe

It was another tough week for Washington, dropping five of six games against Houston and Miami, capped off by a weekend sweep by the Marlins.

waynesboro
Local

A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation

Chris Graham
chris wagner wintergreen police
Local

Funeral details finalized for Wintergreen Police officer killed in line of duty

Crystal Graham
baltimore orioles
Sports

Former castoffs coming through as Baltimore Orioles continue battling injuries 

Scott German
Local

Beads and the presence of slaves: JMU students continue to recover artifacts at Wilson’s birthplace

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy