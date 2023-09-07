Countries
Three-vehicle crash in King George County takes the life of motorcyclist
Chris Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire accident
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A King George man died from injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Dahlgren Road in King George County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Dahlgren Road at 5:38 p.m. when the truck came to a stop due to a vehicle in front of it making a turn. A 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle traveling eastbound behind the pickup truck struck the rear driver side of the pickup, then continued crossing over into oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2022 Toyota Rav4 heading westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, Angelo Isiah Farrer, 51, of King George, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

