Three-run homer from Connor Norby keys Tides in 9-2 win at Memphis

The Norfolk Tides (71-47) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (59-60), 9-2, on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

After two scoreless frames to open play, Connor Norby broke the scoring open with a three-run shot to left-center in the top of the third with the ball travelling a distance of 431 feet for his 16th home run of the year to give the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, an early 3-0 lead.

Memphis responded in the home half of the third when Ivan Herrera singled to left to drive in the first run of the game for the Redbirds, cutting the deficit to two.

The Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, would tack on another in the bottom of the sixth after Kramer Robertson collected a single of his own to make it a one-run game.

With the sacks full for Coby Mayo in the eighth, he ripped a double down the left field line to plate two runs on the play to extend the Norfolk lead. Josh Lester followed shortly after with an RBI knock of his own to bring in two more and give the Tides a 7-2 advantage.

Later in the inning, Colton Cowser checked in with an RBI double of his own to extend the Norfolk lead to seven, capping off a six-run inning from the Tides. They would hold the lead and keep Memphis off the scoreboard in the final two frames, earning the 9-2 win on Saturday night.

Norfolk is back in action tomorrow afternoon for the series finale against Memphis with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is RHP Chayce McDermott (3-1, 1.86) while LHP Drew Rom (9-6, 4.82) is expected to make the start for the Redbirds.