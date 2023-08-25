Countries
Three-run eighth inning rally lifts Sea Dogs past Flying Squirrels
Three-run eighth inning rally lifts Sea Dogs past Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrelsAfter fighting back from a two-run deficit, the Richmond Flying Squirrels could not hold off a three-run rally from the Portland Sea Dogs in a 6-4 loss on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

The Flying Squirrels (60-57, 27-21), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, rocketed six extra-base hits and scored three of their four runs with two outs against the Sea Dogs (63-54, 24-24), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Portland captured a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Alex Binelas hit a solo home run and Nick Yorke notched a sacrifice fly.

Victor Bericoto and Logan Wyatt torched RBI doubles in the top of the fourth inning to even the score, 2-2, against Portland starter Angel Bastardo.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Bericoto propelled a solo home run to left field and pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 advantage. Bericoto finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs and collected his fourth Double-A home run.

Will Wilson propelled Richmond to a 4-2 lead with an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning. Five of the seven total hits for the Flying Squirrels went for doubles.

The Sea Dogs cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Corey Rosier drove a run-scoring single with two outs.

The Flying Squirrels went down in order against Portland reliever Jacob Webb (Win, 8-3) on two strikeouts and a flyout.

After Blaze Jordan singled with one out in the bottom of the eighth, he scored from first base on a Richmond throwing error to even the score, 4-4. With a runner at first base, Matthew Lugo launched a two-run homer to left field against Richmond reliever Sam Delaplane (Loss, 1-2) and moved the Sea Dogs to a 6-4 lead.

Portland reliever Alex Hoppe (Save, 1) struck out two Richmond batters in a scoreless top of the ninth to secure the Portland win.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the Sea Dogs Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (3-2, 3.63) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Portland right-hander Isaac Coffey (5-3, 3.65).

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

