Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
Police, Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

Three people are dead from an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2011 Nissan Sentra with a Maryland registration was stopped in the center lane of I-95 at the 88 mile marker and was struck from behind by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

Three people – two teenage females, and one male who age is unconfirmed at this time, possibly in his early twenties – were confirmed dead at the scene.

One 21-year-old male was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram suffered no injuries.

This crash is still actively under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

