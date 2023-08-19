Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County

Three people are dead from an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2011 Nissan Sentra with a Maryland registration was stopped in the center lane of I-95 at the 88 mile marker and was struck from behind by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

Three people – two teenage females, and one male who age is unconfirmed at this time, possibly in his early twenties – were confirmed dead at the scene.

One 21-year-old male was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram suffered no injuries.

This crash is still actively under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.