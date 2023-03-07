Three adult males, one juvenile arrested in Norfolk homicide investigation

Homicide detectives in Norfolk have arrested and charged three men, and one 17-year-old male, following a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to police, on Jan. 15, around 4:40 a.m. they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for the report of two men who had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they learned the men were suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One of the men, identified as Omon L. Hamlin, 37, of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries. The other remains in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident occurred near the intersection of W. 27th Street and Colonial Avenue.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged four people.

Curtis L. Willoughby, 19, of Portsmouth, has been charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Deante A. Davis, 18, of Norfolk, has been charged with second degree murder, attempted malicious wounding, vandalism, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Ziontaye T. Spencer, 19, of Chesapeake, has been charged with disregarding police command to stop, unauthorized use, petit larceny, and tampering with an auto.

A 17-year-old male has also been charged and is being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

Willoughby, Davis, and Spencer are all being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.