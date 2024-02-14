The purfect Valentine’s activity: Aristocat Cafe’s Paint and Purr event on Friday

Aristocat Cafe in Harrisonburg will host a Paint and Purr event on Friday, February 16, 2024 for all the cat lovers.

An afternoon of creativity and relaxation, participants will paint masterpieces while enjoying the company of adorable feline friends and sip on a specialty drink.

Two sessions are available at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for $25 per person.

Aristocat Cafe is at 111 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg.

Future Paint and Purr events are scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. and Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 5 p.m.