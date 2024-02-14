Countries
The purfect Valentine's activity: Aristocat Cafe's Paint and Purr event on Friday
Arts & Culture, Local

The purfect Valentine's activity: Aristocat Cafe's Paint and Purr event on Friday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Glenna was a former rescue available for adoption at the Aristocat Cafe.

Aristocat Cafe in Harrisonburg will host a Paint and Purr event on Friday, February 16, 2024 for all the cat lovers.

An afternoon of creativity and relaxation, participants will paint masterpieces while enjoying the company of adorable feline friends and sip on a specialty drink.

Two sessions are available at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for $25 per person.

Aristocat Cafe is at 111 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg.

Future Paint and Purr events are scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. and Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

