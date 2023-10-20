Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home The Orient Express brings murder and mystery to The Wayne Theatre’s stage
Arts, Local

The Orient Express brings murder and mystery to The Wayne Theatre’s stage

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
“Murder on the Orient Express” is based on Agatha Christie’s novel and screenplay by Ken Ludwig. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

World-famous Detective Hercule Poirot is traveling home after solving another case.

He runs into an old friend, Bouc, a train director who encourages Poirot to take a ride on his train for “the most memorable journey of your life.”

“He gets stuck on a train with eight suspicious people in the middle of a blizzard and has to solve a murder,” said Corey Holmes, The Wayne Theatre’s Director of Education.

Holmes takes her turn as director with this month’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express.”

While five films, including the 2017 version starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Johnny Depp, followed the 1936 novel by Agatha Christie, the play adaption did not come about until 2018.

Holmes said she hopes audience members take away the humor from the production.

“I just hope they feel a bunch of emotions,” she said. “There really is something for everyone in this.”

Although the story is about a man’s murder, very little violence is seen on stage. Holmes said she hopes the murder mystery of the show does not keep audience members away.

“I hope they give it a chance,” she said.

Julia Robertson portrays Mrs. Hubbard, who is on her fourth husband.

“She’s a bit of a man eater,” Robertson said, “but with a heart of gold.”

In preparing to portray a character who is humorous and larger than life, Robertson said she watched movies with similar characters. With 30 years of theater experience, Robertson has been seen in The Wayne’s “Dial M for Murder” last October and, most recently, “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

“It’s so well written. The lines are so funny, so you don’t have to work very hard to be funny,” she said of her character in “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Robertson, who is Scottish, is the only member of the cast who came to the production with a non-American accent and acquired an American accent for the production.

“I hope they have a really good night out,” Robertson said of what she hopes audience members take away from seeing the production. “I think life has been challenging for a lot of people recently and it really has. And, I just think, this play has so much joy.”

In preparing to portray Poirot, John Rabasa first grew a moustache. Then he watched the BBC production to acquire the character’s accent.

His first production with The Wayne, Rabasa majored in theater as an undergraduate student but finished his degree in Fine Arts. He later worked as a creative director in interactive media and returned to acting six years ago.

He said the duty of an actor is to get the intention of a playwright and interpret the text what the playwright thinks of the character.

“Ken Ludwig is very good. He tells me exactly what Poirot thinks is funny, what Poirot thinks is annoying, who he likes, who he doesn’t like,” Rabasa said.

He hopes audience members are surprised by who the murderer is in The Wayne’s production, and enjoy the humor, pacing and characters.

Rabasa said he understands that many audience members connect with the character of Poirot.

“I sincerely hope they connect with my version,” he said of Poirot.

The production follows a great script that is true to Christie’s book, according to Rabasa.

“At the end of the day, I hope they’re entertained and they come out with a big smile on their face.”

Jennifer Jones prepared to portray Natalya Dragomiroff, the Russian Princess, by working on a Russian accent. She said every member of the cast has put in a lot of work to acquire authentic accents for their characters.

Jones was most recently seen in The Wayne’s production of “The Little Mermaid” as Chef Louis and was the Rev. Chasuble in “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

“I am really hopeful for the audience members who don’t know the story,” Jones said. “I’m really excited for people to be introduced to the story through the play, through this production of the play.”

Jones is hopeful for audience members who do know who the murderer is, that they feel the production has done justice to the original source material and Christie’s novel.

As Bouc tells Poirot, the Orient Express is not a train, but a legend.

“Murder on the Orient Express” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 7 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Tickets are available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top Sports

1 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
2 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
3 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC
4 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
5 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon

Latest News

broadband internet
Technology, U.S. & World

Senators encourage Congress to extend funding for lower internet costs in low-income households

Rebecca Barnabi
ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s friend Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election interference case

Gene Zitver

Shortly after the November 2020 election, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline posted about Sidney Powell on his campaign Facebook page.

Chesapeake Bay
Climate, U.S. & World

Are manatees trying to tell us something about the Chesapeake Bay?

Jeremy Cox

When a Florida manatee swims into the Chesapeake Bay, it makes waves. Such was the case on Aug. 19, when one of the gentle giants was photographed munching on underwater grass in the St. Mary’s River in Maryland.

gas prices
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue to drop: AAA reports prices at the pump down eight cents in past week

Chris Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Mailbag: NCAA rule change makes triple-option offense a harder go

Chris Graham
power grid electricity
Climate, Virginia

Infrastructure Law provides Virginia more than $71M to expand electric grid management

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Police, Virginia

Virginia prison employee arrested after attempting to bring contraband into facility

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy