Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the country gentlemen tribute band returns to harrisonburg march 11
Culture

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Harrisonburg March 11

Crystal Graham
Published:

the country gentlemen tribute bandThe Country Gentlemen Tribute Band returns to Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

A homage to one of the most influential bands in bluegrass history, The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band faithfully recreates tunes once thought to be lost for the ages.

The performance features Mike Phipps on guitar with “Charlie Waller” sound-alike vocals, David Propst on mandolin and vocals, Lynwood Lunsford on banjo and vocals, Eric Troutman on upright bass and vocals and Geoff Gay on dobro and vocals.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.

Advance tickets are $20 or $25 at the door and are available at courtsquaretheater.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police announce arrest in Feb. 2 slaying on West Broad Street

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Reform of Section 230, holding media companies accountable for misuse, reintroduced in Congress

Rebecca Barnabi

Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism and Consumer Harms (SAFE TECH) Act was reintroduced in the House and Senate on Tuesday.

Local

Jefferson Foundation Medal recipients include LGBTQ hero attorneys from India

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello will present their highest honors on April 13: The Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medals.

jim wood facebook
Local

City Council members, city residents, urge Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Senators want to ban foreign drone purchasing to protect national security

Rebecca Barnabi
prescribed burn fire forest
Local

Smoke possible in Rockingham County due to prescribed burn on Monday

Crystal Graham
student loan relief
U.S./World

40 million student loan borrowers await Supreme Court decision on relief

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy