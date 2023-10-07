Countries
Virginia

The big one: Virginia farmer sets world record for heavy butternut squash

Crystal Graham
Published date:
pumpkin growing on vine
(© Jessica – stock.adobe.com)

A Rappahannock County farmer set a new world record at this year’s State Fair of Virginia for his 131.4-pound butternut squash.

Jason Loris potted seeds in his basement, where they thrived, and eventually moved the plants to the garden around Mother’s Day. Loris said they took on three feet of vine daily and had to be pruned every morning and evening.

“You have to pay attention to the details, because every seed’s genetics is different, even if it comes from the same squash,” Loris said.

The previous world record was held by a Michigan grower who beat out Culpeper County grower Paul Jarosh. Jarosh won the State Fair of Virgina’s competition last year and held the world title briefly for his 103-pound butternut squash. Loris used seeds from Jarosh’s squash last year to cultivate his winner.

While Jarosh didn’t win the squash competition this year, he took first place in other categories – taking first place for his giant squash at 911.6 pounds; a giant bushel gourd at 102 pounds; and giant tomato weighing 3.34 pounds. His giant pumpkin came in second at 923 pounds, topped by Ryan Cook of Jumping Branch, W.Va., at 1,009 pounds.

“I’m ecstatic about the progress I made on different items,” Jarosh said. “Winning what I did was unexpected because there are great growers who attend the fair.”

Hank Houston of Spotsylvania County entered a long gourd measuring more than 126 inches; and a giant watermelon that captured first place at 224 pounds.

“I grew two 276-pound Carolina X watermelons last year-the current state record, and that’s where the seed came from,” Houston said. “I have genetics on that going back probably about 10 generations. Once you’ve grown a while and realize you have pretty good genetics, you have confidence in your own seed. But you also can make one little mistake or have something weather-related happen that changes everything,” said Houston.

Giant growers belong to a particular subculture that they keep alive through seed swapping and attracting new growers. Houston, who has competed for many years, said he is always re-energized at weigh-offs.

“You meet these guys, hang out, learn and get some new ideas,” he said. “And then you’re itching to go again.”

