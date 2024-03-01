Countries
The ACC media is going to complain about Virginia's 2024-2025 hoops schedule
Basketball, Sports

The ACC media is going to complain about Virginia’s 2024-2025 hoops schedule

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Cue the complaints from Duke Basketball Report about Virginia’s weak 2024-2025 conference strength of schedule.

They’re coming.

The ACC announced the 2024-2025 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday, and Virginia is being partnered for home-and-homes with Virginia Tech, Louisville and SMU.

The home games for the ‘Hoos next season: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State and Notre Dame.

The road games: Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

This will come up as a point of contention when Virginia goes on its inevitable eight-game winning streak to get to the top two or three in the league standings in early February.

I’d imagine Adam Lucas will get his knickers in a bunch over this as well.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

