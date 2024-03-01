The ACC media is going to complain about Virginia’s 2024-2025 hoops schedule

Cue the complaints from Duke Basketball Report about Virginia’s weak 2024-2025 conference strength of schedule.

They’re coming.

The ACC announced the 2024-2025 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday, and Virginia is being partnered for home-and-homes with Virginia Tech, Louisville and SMU.

The home games for the ‘Hoos next season: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State and Notre Dame.

The road games: Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

This will come up as a point of contention when Virginia goes on its inevitable eight-game winning streak to get to the top two or three in the league standings in early February.

I’d imagine Adam Lucas will get his knickers in a bunch over this as well.