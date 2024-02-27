Tennessee couple sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs in Virginia

A Tennessee couple was sentenced Friday to lengthy prison terms for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine into Lee County.

Billy Justin King, 30, and his wife, Billie Jo McGuire, 30, both of Knoxville, Tenn., pled guilty in October 2022 to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and one count of possession with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

King also pled guilty to possessing a firearm in possession of a drug trafficking crime.

King was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and McGuire was sentenced to 24 months.

According to court documents, McGuire and King conspired with Robert Earl Warr, Robert Lee Jenkins, and others, including John Joel Foster, Ray Anthony McSwain, Garrett Lee Teffeteller, Darin Thomas and David Edward Farmer, to sell heroin and methamphetamine in and around Lee County and the Knoxville, Tenn., area.

King and McGuire allegedly trafficked methamphetamine and heroin from Eastern Tennessee into Lee County for redistribution.

While King was the ‘leader’ between the pair, McGuire assisted her husband’s drug activities by weighing the drugs, counting money, answering King’s cell phone and coordinating drug customers.