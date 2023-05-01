Suspect in Sunday police pursuit was wanted on drug, weapons charges

A Charlottesville man was apprehended Sunday after evading police who were pulling the suspect over for an expired inspection sticker. As previously reported by AFP, 23-year-old Tyrik Alloyd Ayers, led police on a pursuit near Rio Road East that ended when the suspect’s vehicle hit the median and crossed over into westbound Rio Road, striking two vehicles.

Ayers was arrested after a foot pursuit in the parking lot of Albemarle Square just after 5 p.m.

In addition to charges from the Albemarle County Police Department related to the April 30 incident, Ayers was also wanted on several warrants related to a search done Oct. 19 on Quince Lane where the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce discovered three semi-automatic rifles, 1,330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 tetrahydrocannabinol vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and various packaging materials.

Charges by ACPD for the incident on April 30 include:

Eluding – felony

Hit and Run – felony

(2) Hit and Run – misdemeanor

Expired inspection

Failure to wear a seatbelt

