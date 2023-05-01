Albemarle County Police pursuit ends in crash that injures two people

A 23-year-old Albemarle County man fleeing a traffic stop caused a three-vehicle accident on Route 29 on Sunday that injured two people.

Tyrik Alloyd Ayers, 23, was wanted on several warrants, according to Albemarle County Police, which initiated a traffic stop on Ayers at 5:07 p.m. on Fashion Square Drive.

Ayers fled the officer by driving onto Seminole Trail/Route 29 North and onto the ramp towards Rio Road East. At the intersection of Rio Road and Seminole Trail, the suspect vehicle hit the median and crossed over into westbound Rio Road, striking two vehicles.

Ayers then exited the vehicle, and a foot pursuit ensued. Officers quickly apprehended the suspect, who was then taken into custody and transported to UVA Medical Center for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Three additional individuals were involved in the crash, two drivers and a passenger. Two people were assessed at the scene and one person was transported to the hospital.