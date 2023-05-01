Countries
newsalbemarle county police pursuit ends in crash that injures two people
Local

Albemarle County Police pursuit ends in crash that injures two people

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A 23-year-old Albemarle County man fleeing a traffic stop caused a three-vehicle accident on Route 29 on Sunday that injured two people.

Tyrik Alloyd Ayers, 23, was wanted on several warrants, according to Albemarle County Police, which initiated a traffic stop on Ayers at 5:07 p.m. on Fashion Square Drive.

Ayers fled the officer by driving onto Seminole Trail/Route 29 North and onto the ramp towards Rio Road East. At the intersection of Rio Road and Seminole Trail, the suspect vehicle hit the median and crossed over into westbound Rio Road, striking two vehicles.

Ayers then exited the vehicle, and a foot pursuit ensued. Officers quickly apprehended the suspect, who was then taken into custody and transported to UVA Medical Center for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Three additional individuals were involved in the crash, two drivers and a passenger. Two people were assessed at the scene and one person was transported to the hospital.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

