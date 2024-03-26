Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on future availability of abortion medication
Health, Politics, US & World

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on future availability of abortion medication

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
abortion health sign protest rights women
(© Amparo Garcia – stock.adobe.com)

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. Food and Drug Administration, which will determine the future availability of mifepristone.

“The Supreme Court hears oral arguments today to decide Americans’ future access to mifepristone, a safe, effective at-home abortion medication. After Trump-appointed judges overturned Roe v. Wade, Americans’ reproductive freedoms have been under attack, as extreme politicians and conservative legislators work to roll back our progress. This case is another calculated attack by extreme anti-abortion groups to restrict individuals’ ability to make their own health care decisions,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said.

According to McClellan, some of the worst pregnancy-related health outcomes of the world’s high-income nations are in the U.S.

“The ongoing attacks on reproductive health care have major impacts on historically marginalized groups, especially Black women, who face disproportionately higher rates of maternal mortality, preterm births, and other pregnancy-related complications. In this current moment, we should empower people to make the best health care decisions for themselves, in consultation with their providers, not strip rights away. As a Black woman who almost died during childbirth, I understand the anxieties and dangers we face becoming pregnant in America. We deserve the right to make our own decisions on how and when to become pregnant. Our lives depend on it,” McClellan said.

The Supreme Court’s decision in today’s case “will set a major legal precedent that could have far-reaching consequences beyond mifepristone. It could undermine medical innovation, stifle our drug approval processes, and throw every approved medication into jeopardy. Scientific and medical evidence should determine which treatments and services are offered. Politicians and judges have no place in these decisions.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision to hear this case means mifepristone remains on the market and accessible in states where abortion is legal, but its future is in jeopardy. As a member of the Pro-Choice Caucus, I signed onto an amicus brief to the Court, urging them to protect access to mifepristone. Today, I reiterate that call and reaffirm my commitment to protecting comprehensive reproductive health care for every American,” McClellan said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rockingham County firefighter battling wildfires in intensive care at UVA
2 Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky
3 Mark Byington, after record-setting season at JMU, leaves school for job at Vanderbilt
4 Augusta County leaders issue another toothless statement on reassessments
5 Albemarle County: Bodies of married couple found in separate locations over weekend

Latest News

igor milicic
Sports

Must-get: Former Virginia big Igor Milicic back on the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Kenny Brooks
Sports

Shocker! Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for women’s basketball job at Kentucky

Chris Graham

Gotta say, I didn’t have Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for Kentucky on my Bingo card.

uva gavin frakes
Sports

New Virginia quarterback Gavin Frakes: ‘Trying to contribute as best as I can’

Chris Graham

You have to wonder why a kid like Gavin Frakes, the 6’4”, 220-pound quarterback who started five games as a freshman at New Mexico State in 2022, would want to transfer to a place like Virginia, which already has two established QBs.

earth
Climate, US & World

Why hasn’t biomass caught on more as a renewable energy source?

Roddy Scheer
ben cline
Politics, Public Safety, US & World

Ben Cline praised the people fighting the Virginia wildfires: After he’d voted to stiff them

Gene Zitver
police crime tape at crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Man arrested in homicide of 65-year-old woman in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
US & World

Powerball jackpot increases to $865 million for Wednesday night’s drawing

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status