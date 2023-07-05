Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssupreme court allows suit filed trans woman held in mens unit at fairfax county jail to proceed
Virginia

Supreme Court allows suit filed trans woman held in men’s unit at Fairfax County jail to proceed

Chris Graham
Published date:
supreme court
(© SeanPavonePhoto – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review an appeals-court ruling in favor of a trans woman who alleged her rights were violated because she had been held in a men’s unit at the Fairfax County jail.

The impactful ruling kind of slid under the radar on Friday as the Trump-packed high court handed down rulings on affirmative action, student loans and LGBTQ+ accommodations.

“By declining to hear this case, the Supreme Court implicitly acknowledges what those who have seriously examined the issue have concluded: the ADA protects people who experience gender dysphoria, including transgender and nonbinary people, from being discriminated against on that basis,” said Olivia Hunt, policy director for the National Center for Transgender Equality.

An appeals court had ruled in favor of allowing the lawsuit filed by former inmate Kesha Williams, who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, to go forward.

Her attorneys argued in court filings that the condition qualifies as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Williams was held in a Fairfax County jail for six months in 2020 stemming from charges on a drug-related offense.

According to court filings, Williams, who was classified as a male because she “maintains the male genitalia with which she was born,” had lived as a woman prior to being jailed, held a Maryland state driver’s license identifying her as a woman, and had received hormone theraphy for 15 years to treat gender dysphoria.

According to her suit, Williams was denied the prescribed hormone treatment by her jailers for two weeks, a delay that she said caused “severe anxiety and distress.”

A federal district court dismissed her suit, ruling that Williams did not have a disability covered by the ADA, but the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the lower-court ruling, finding that gender dysphoria is protected under the ADA.

The move by the Supreme Court to allow Williams’ suit to proceed could have far-reaching implications.

“The overwhelming majority of Americans support nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQIA+ people, and today’s decision means the ADA remains a mechanism that can help our communities secure those protections,” Hunt said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
2 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
3 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
4 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

U.S. + World

The cost of mail in the United States: Third postage increase in a year starts Sunday

Rebecca Barnabi
police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Harley-Davidson driver dead at scene of one-vehicle crash in Craig County

Chris Graham

A New Castle man died on the Fourth of July when his 1990 Harley-Davidson ran off a roadway in Craig County.

charlottesville
Local

Another city manager stepping down in Charlottesville: This makes six in the past five years

Chris Graham

It doesn’t seem that anybody wants to be the city manager in Charlottesville, which is cycling through another candidate post-Aug. 11-12, 2017.

student loan relief
Columns + Op/Eds, U.S. + World

Give us a break: Recessions, student loan debt and the Supreme Court’s decision

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
Virginia

Traffic alert: Six-miles of Route 649 to close to through traffic in Warren County

Rebecca Barnabi
brian o'connor college world series
Sports

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor elected to ABCA Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
Local

Supercharged immune cells: UVA to offer outpatient cutting-edge cancer treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy