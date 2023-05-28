Countries
newssummer camp gives teens behind the scenes look at police department teaches five core values
Culture

Summer camp gives teens behind-the-scenes look at police department, teaches five core values

Crystal Graham
Published date:
PATCH summer camp harrisonburg police department
Submitted photo

The summer P.A.T.C.H. camp is returning this year as the Harrisonburg Police Department seeks future leaders to join the week-long camp.

The Pride, Accountability, Teamwork, Courage and Honor camp will give area youth the opportunity to interact with Harrisonburg Police Officers in a positive environment that focuses on these five core values.

Campers will also get a look inside the different divisions of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Youth ages 13 to 16 may apply.

The camp runs June 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

An application for the summer camp is available online. Applications are due by June 9.

Hard copies of the application are also available in the lobby of the public safety building at 101 N. Main St. in Harrisonburg.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

