Update: Student charged with two counts of assault in threat against Stuarts Draft High School

Updated 8:07 p.m. The student involved in the verbal threat at Stuarts Draft High School has been charged with two counts of assault, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigation has concluded, and there was no threat today, and there is no current threat to Stuarts Draft High School at this time,” said Sheriff

Donald L. Smith.

The student’s name was not released.

Original story posted, 1:18 p.m. Stuarts Draft High School is using weapons detectors “out of an abundance of caution” due to a threat allegedly made by a student.

Charges are possible, and the student will stay home throughout the course of the investigation.

In an effort to ensure everyone at SDHS feels safe, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Public School staff agreed to use the detectors today and as needed in the future.

According to Stuarts Draft High School, on Tuesday, a student reported the threat. The investigation looked at where the threatening messages originated and if they were credible. The student who allegedly made the threat has been identified. The student and family have been interviewed. The student is not in class today.

Threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property are unlawful.

In situations such as this, potential criminal charges could include:

Threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family

Threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property

Threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers; penalty.

The Augusta County School Board will cooperate with the ACSO to prosecute all parties to the fullest extent of the law.