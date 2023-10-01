Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 2-6

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia's roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623)

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 3 to 0, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 2 through October 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 14, westbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance to drainage structures, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 42, eastbound – Left lane closures for pipe repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 41, westbound – Left lane closures for pipe repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 178 to 176, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (October 8).

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Right shoulder closures for cleanup operations, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Mile marker 187 to 189, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Brief southbound closures between Route 837 (Greystone Lane) and Route 710 (Sterrett Road) for inspection of bridge over Marlbrook Creek, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between I-64 on- and off-ramps and Route 39 (Eternal Lane/Maury River Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 251 (Collierstown Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail) and Route 676 (Toad Run) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 11 intersection (Lee Highway) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

*UPDATE* Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 609 intersections (Red Mill Road) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of October 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of October 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 92 to 96, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 94 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving and rumble strip installation, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of October 29.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over eastbound I-64, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 250 (Jefferson Highway), 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of November 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Lewis Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (October 8).

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 227, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights October 2 through November 27.

Mile marker 238 to 235, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway, Jolivue) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures near Route 1402 intersection (First Street) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) and Route 710 (Mill Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 11.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive/Triangle Drive) for paving operations, on nights through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Route 631 (Ladd Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road/New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 2 through November 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures near Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) intersection for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through October 30.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

*NEW* Route 694 (Mt. Tabor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 700 (Bowman Springs Road/Shirey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. October 2 through October 11.

*NEW* Route 796 (Oak Grove Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 888 (Nan Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. October 2 through October 11.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 253, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for cleaning of drainage structures, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 243 to 248, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including partial closures of northbound Exit 243 and southbound Exit 247 for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 4 through October 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 33 (East Market Street) overpass bridges, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night (October 1).

*NEW* Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for cleanup operations, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 256 (3rd Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 340 (Augusta Avenue) for paving operations, through October 14.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 602 (East Point Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

*NEW* Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 676 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 672 (Pineville Road) for replacement of bridge with box culvert, October 2 through October 12. Follow posted detour.

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) for pole installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (September 30).

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 805 (Brannertown Lane) and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Bowman Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Strasburg town limits and Warren County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 9.

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 802 (Franley Lane) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 667 (Lupton Road) – Flagger traffic control between Woodstock town limits and dead end for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 730 (Moreland Gap Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and George Washington National Forest for pipe repairs and installation, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 9. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Strasburg area for pavement treatment on parts of Route 667 (Lupton Road), Route 1100 (Little Sorrel Drive), Route 1101 (Wise Avenue), Route 1102 (Breckenridge Court), Route 1103 (Greenleaf Road) and Route 1105 (Koy Court), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 304 (weigh station entrance), southbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp for equipment maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchanges for shoulder repairs, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Overnight northbound and southbound right lane and shoulder closures near Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) interchange for shoulder repairs, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound right lane closures between Route 11 off-ramp and Route 622 on-ramp for maintenance to bridge over W&W railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Route 277 (Fairfax Street/Fairfax Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Clarke County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights through November 16.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures between Route 771 (Red Oak Road) and Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) for shoulder repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1172 (Rubinette Way) and Route 621 (Jones Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 13.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) Flagger traffic between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Clarke County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 625 (Kennel Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for replacement of bridge over Shenandoah River tributary, through October 12. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 702 (Baugh Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Baker Plaza and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.